Natwest: Two-thirds of Brits eyeing green home upgrades - but cost barriers remain

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Most UK homeowners plan to install electric vehicle chargers, solar panels, or triple glazing in the coming years, but concerns over high upfront costs remain widespread

Two-thirds of UK homeowners plan to make green home improvements within the next decade, but many households fear they are unable to afford upgrades such as electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar panels,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Study: World's nuclear reactors set new generation record in 2024

More on Technology

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Heat pump grant awards hit record levels
Technology

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Heat pump grant awards hit record levels

Monthly total of BUS redemptions paid the highest on record, as government confirms latest surge in applications to popular grant scheme

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 August 2025 • 5 min read
Steve Oldham: 'Climate change is a legacy problem - it's not just about today's emissions'
Technology

Steve Oldham: 'Climate change is a legacy problem - it's not just about today's emissions'

CEO at ocean-based carbon removal specialist Captura reflects on applying his experience deploying space and robotics technologies to green industries

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 August 2025 • 7 min read
'Copper crunch': How the AI and clean tech booms could send copper prices soaring
Technology

'Copper crunch': How the AI and clean tech booms could send copper prices soaring

New BloombergNEF analysis details how surging demand for copper could present challenges for both AI data centres and the clean energy transition

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 August 2025 • 8 min read