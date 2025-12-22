'Our approach is working': UK car industry expected to meet EV sales target in 2025

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Industry on course to hit the regulatory target for 28 per cent of UK car sales to be electric in 2025, ECIU analysis suggests

Analysis suggests UK carmakers are on course to meet their collective target for new electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2025 for the second year running, prompting the government to claim that "our approach...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Global Briefing: Spain to open national network of extreme heat shelters

'Build, baby, build': Government's flagship Planning and Infrastructure Act enters info force

More on Automotive

'Our approach is working': UK car industry expected to meet EV sales target in 2025
Automotive

'Our approach is working': UK car industry expected to meet EV sales target in 2025

Industry on course to hit the regulatory target for 28 per cent of UK car sales to be electric in 2025, ECIU analysis suggests

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 December 2025 • 7 min read
EU unveils plan to dilute ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars
Automotive

EU unveils plan to dilute ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

New package would drop planned ban, requiring manufacturers to instead cut tailpipe emissions 90 per cent by 2035 while ramping up investment in clean technologies

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 December 2025 • 5 min read
'Huge vote of confidence': Nissan confirms £450m investment as new LEAF production starts in Sunderland
Automotive

'Huge vote of confidence': Nissan confirms £450m investment as new LEAF production starts in Sunderland

Next generation Nissan LEAF becomes first new high-volume EV to be produced in the UK since 2020, supporting 6,000 jobs in the process

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 December 2025 • 5 min read