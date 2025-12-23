Richard Quartermaine: 'I don't think the next wave of green ideas and leaders will just come from sustainability teams'

Urban&Civic's head of sustainability reflects on lessons from newt tunnels, and his role in balancing 'big-picture strategy' with 'granular detail'
Richard Quartermaine is head of sustainability at large-scale residential property developer Urban&Civic, which is owned by the Wellcome Trust charitable foundation. Quartermaine is responsible for helping...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis