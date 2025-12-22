B&Q adds 'world's most sustainable brick' to online range

DIY retailer makes sustainable construction material for home and garden projects available online
B&Q has added the "world's most sustainable brick" to its online marketplace for home and garden products, as part of its on-going efforts to promote sustainable and low carbon products. Kenoteq's K-Briq...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis