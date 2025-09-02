Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Charlotte Pumford: 'Until collaboration becomes the norm, scaling solutions will remain a challenge'

Vivobarefoot's director of sustainability talks staying ahead of the legislative curve and the 'daunting' transition from compliance to impact and innovation

B Corp-certified Vivobarefoot seeks to create barefoot footwear that is beneficial for both human and planetary health. The company claims every choice it makes is guided by its mission to design out waste...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Natwest: Two-thirds of Brits eyeing green home upgrades - but cost barriers remain

More on Supply chain

Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes
Supply chain

Tesco beefs up sustainable farming incentive schemes

More than 400 farmers in the supermarket's sustainable farming groups are to be offered additional financial incentives if they deliver on environmental goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 29 August 2025 • 3 min read
Study: 'Unnecessary' food miles multiplying carbon footprint of vegetables
Supply chain

Study: 'Unnecessary' food miles multiplying carbon footprint of vegetables

Riverford study claims Brits are increasingly frustrated with supermarkets stocking imported fruit and veg when the same produce is in season on UK farms

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 August 2025 • 5 min read
Billie Eilish: Plant-based menu halves food emissions at Manchester gigs
Supply chain

Billie Eilish: Plant-based menu halves food emissions at Manchester gigs

Co-op Live confirms entirely plant-based menu slashed food procurement emissions at recent Manchester shows

Amber Rolt
clock 29 August 2025 • 2 min read