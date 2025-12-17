EU unveils plan to dilute ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars

New package would drop planned ban, requiring manufacturers to instead cut tailpipe emissions 90 per cent by 2035 while ramping up investment in clean technologies
The European Commission yesterday unveiled controversial plans to drop its planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, unveiling a new package of measures designed to boost demand...
