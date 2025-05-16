Sainsbury's and McDonald's speed past EV charging milestones

Credit: Sainsbury's
UK supermarket chain now boasts 650 ultra-rapid EV charging bays across 75 of its UK stores, while fast food giant has a further 500 chargers deployed at 250 of its sites nationwide

Sainsbury's nationwide ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging network has powered 60 million miles of fossil fuel-free driving to date, saving millions of kilograms of CO2 in the process, the supermarket...

Equans UK and Ireland's Chris O'Connor: 'All roads will eventually lead to net zero'

UK Green Business Awards 2025: Less than a month to go

