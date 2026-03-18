Heat networks will not suit every street, but done well they can efficiently keep homes warm, emit minimal CO2, and ensure families are less exposed to fossil fuel energy price shocks, writes EnergiRaven's Simon Kerr
There is a peculiar British habit of treating anything unfamiliar in infrastructure as faintly suspect. If the public were presented today with the idea of piping an explosive gas into nearly every home...
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