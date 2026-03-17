Lower carbon fuels and clean technologies exist that can replace diesel fuel on building sites, but legacy contracts and procurement processes are holding back much-needed change, writes Syntech Biofuel CEO Tom Bingham
Across UK infrastructure, net zero commitments now sit at the centre of board strategy. Scope 3 emissions are under increasing scrutiny. Investors are asking harder questions. Publicly funded projects...
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