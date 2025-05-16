Equans UK and Ireland's Chris O'Connor: 'All roads will eventually lead to net zero'

Chris O'Connor is head of hydrogen at Equans UK and Ireland where he leads a number of high-profile projects and is a member of the firm's International Hydrogen Taskforce.

Part of the Bouygues group, Equans provides multidisciplinary engineering and technical services for hydrogen projects in aid of the energy, digital and industrial transitions to clean energy. The firm works with local authorities, project developers and end-users to help realise their hydrogen ambitions and has experience in designing and building electrolytic hydrogen production systems and e-fuel projects.

BusinessGreen: What was your first role in the green economy and what attracted you to the sector?

Chris O'Connor: An internship at the Energy Technologies Institute where I analysed whole systems modelling software. It was a fantastic way to learn about all the solutions required to reach net zero and how they complement each other.

Equans is sponsoring the Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year category at the 2025 UK Green Business Awards - What do you think makes a standout low carbon industrial project?

We should celebrate every single low carbon industrial project. For any industrial decarbonisation project to happen, passionate people have had to go above and beyond. That said, I'm particularly fond of first-of-a-kind projects as these are the trailblazers for the future.

What recent steps has Equans taken to support low carbon industrial projects?

Equans has a rich history designing, building, operating and maintaining industrial assets across the world and we're constantly working with our clients to deploy low carbon solutions.

Last year, as a key member of the Ammogen consortium, we delivered an innovative ammonia-cracking solution to help drive the UK's transition to green hydrogen - and we're delighted that this project is shortlisted in the 'Innovation of the Year' category!

What developments do you think are currently under the radar?

AI-enabled industrial process optimisation and energy efficiency solutions. There are companies that have been investing in R&D for years and I'm excited to see the impact of their products which are now starting to enter the market at scale.

What is the biggest misconception about the green economy?

That the word 'green' somehow offsets the word 'economy'. The energy transition is one of the biggest economic opportunities ever!

What do you see as the biggest challenges to the net zero transition?

The speed at which we need to do it. All roads will eventually lead to net zero, but we need to drastically accelerate the transition for the benefit of people and planet. As a sector we need to figure out how to overcome the short-term barriers to achieve this.

What advice would you give to someone looking to work in the green economy?

Look up the concept of IKIGAI. There is a role for everyone in the green economy and it's a very fulfilling sector to work in.

What green initiatives can we expect to see in the coming years?

I'd like to see the emergence of new business models that can somehow quantify and share the value that green projects bring to the wider economy, such as health benefits.

What can the green economy do to better promote its successes?

Proponents of net zero already support the green economy. I think we need to tailor our message to climate sceptics and reframe the green economy in terms of its benefits to economic growth, energy security and public health.

What would your green superpower be?

I'd be Meadow Man. Following a jar of intergalactic honey, I developed an otherworldly ability to rewild a whole field with one swish of my cape.

Equans is the sponsor of the Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year at the UK Green Business Awards 2025, which will take place on the evening of 11 June at The Brewery in London. You can reserve your place at the awards here.