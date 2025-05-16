Climeworks hits back at claims Iceland plant is struggling to deliver expected carbon removals

Zurich-based firm confirms consultation process to lay off more than 10 per cent of its staff, but suggests claims its direct air capture and storage tech is faltering lack context
Swiss carbon removals specialist Climeworks has today hit back at claims its flagship plants in Iceland remove significantly less CO2 than promised, but has confirmed it faces staff cuts as it adapts to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis