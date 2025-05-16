Climeworks hits back at claims Iceland plant is struggling to deliver expected carbon removals

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Climeworks Orca plant, Iceland. Credit: Climeworks
Image:

Climeworks Orca plant, Iceland. Credit: Climeworks

Zurich-based firm confirms consultation process to lay off more than 10 per cent of its staff, but suggests claims its direct air capture and storage tech is faltering lack context

Swiss carbon removals specialist Climeworks has today hit back at claims its flagship plants in Iceland remove significantly less CO2 than promised, but has confirmed it faces staff cuts as it adapts to...

Stuart Stone
