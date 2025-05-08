Ribbon cut on 'UK's largest' solar-powered leisure centre in Nottingham

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Harvey Hadden Sports Village | Credit: Nottingham City Council
Image:

Harvey Hadden Sports Village | Credit: Nottingham City Council

Expansion of solar array expected to save local council over £3.6m over panels' 30 year lifespan

An expanded rooftop solar power system has begun generating electricity at a Nottingham leisure centre, in what is thought to be the largest project of its kind in the UK, the city council announced yesterday....

