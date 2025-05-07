Scottish Programme for Government vows to 'tackle climate emergency'

New plans include £300m investment in clean heating and efficiency programmes, abolition of peak rail fares, and support for renewables and low carbon industry
The Scottish Government has published its Programme for Government for 2025/26 setting out a raft of measures designed to boost green investment and accelerate decarbonisation efforts across the country....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis