'Ready for real-world use': Canary Wharf Group trials net zero concrete in 'UK first'

Real estate giant pours an innovative concrete mix developed by Holcim containing CO2-removing coppiced wood and spent coffee grounds that promise to cut embodied emissions
An innovative net zero emissions concrete containing spent coffee grounds and capable of locking in CO2 has been successfully used on a commercial building project for the first time in the UK, following...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis