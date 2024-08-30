Record EV sales and 'obscene' energy firm profits: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Auto industry hits Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate target for the first time, as demand for electric vehicles increases sharply.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

ECIU warns low level of awareness of the benefits associated with EVs is hindering adoption of zero emission vehicles.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Insulation and investment in renewables needed to end 'vicious cycle of bill shocks', End Fuel Poverty Coalition warns.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

Sixth annual auction of Contracts for Difference (CfDs) secures 9.6GW of new clean power capacity across 131 projects.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Graham Stuart attacks Labour's plan for a decarbonised energy system, as Conservatives step up criticism of new government's net zero strategy.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

