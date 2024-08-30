Record EV sales and 'obscene' energy firm profits: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August
Auto industry hits Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate target for the first time, as demand for electric vehicles increases sharply.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
'High level of ignorance': Majority of petrol and diesel car drivers misinformed about EVs, survey finds
ECIU warns low level of awareness of the benefits associated with EVs is hindering adoption of zero emission vehicles.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Obscene': Energy firms have posted £457bn in profits since start of energy crisis, study shows
Insulation and investment in renewables needed to end 'vicious cycle of bill shocks', End Fuel Poverty Coalition warns.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'The most successful auction round ever': Government secures record renewables pipeline
Sixth annual auction of Contracts for Difference (CfDs) secures 9.6GW of new clean power capacity across 131 projects.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
'Utterly deluded': Former Conservative climate minister slams Ed Miliband's clean power by 2030 target
Graham Stuart attacks Labour's plan for a decarbonised energy system, as Conservatives step up criticism of new government's net zero strategy.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
