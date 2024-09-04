'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) market enjoyed a record-breaking month in August, according to new data that will fuel hopes legally-binding targets for zero emission vehicle sales could be met before the end of the year.

The latest monthly sales data from analyst firm New Automotive confirms sales of EVs reached a 23 per cent of the new car market in August, meaning manufacturers for the first time exceeded the annual target of 22 per cent set through the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

EV sales for August rose 10 per cent year-on-year, with growth coming from a broad range of brands. The report confirmed almost a third of BMWs sold in the last 12 months were battery electric, while a quarter of new Mercedes cars have no tailpipe emissions.

There were also signs of the market's growing competitiveness. For example, Tesla has lost market share each month in the last year. Meanwhile, many Chinese brands recorded a significant fall in sales, defying expectations that the UK would see a flood of imports from China following the introduction of new tariffs by the EU.

Significantly, sales of hybrid vehicles also grew to secure a 35 per cent market share in July, meaning petrol, which saw its market share fall to 36 per cent is on track to be knocked off the top spot for the first time.

The results will come as a boon to an auto industry that has repeatedly warned it could struggle to meet the target set through the ZEV Mandate, potentially leaving some manufacturers open to the risk of fines.

However, a number of manufacturers have cut EV prices in recent months with some models now available at a comparable price to their petrol and diesel equivalents.

New Automotive said August's sales had been so strong that no additional growth is needed in the share of EV sales in the remaining months of 2024 for the market to meet ZEV mandate targets, given flexibilities in the scheme allow manufacturers to roll forward or trade credits to count towards their quotas.

"It is great to see continued growth in the number of people opting for an electric car," said Ben Nelmes, CEO of New AutoMotive. "Electric cars are much cheaper to run, nicer to drive and they are key to hitting net zero, so it is great to see more and more people discovering the benefits of going electric. The data also show a significant fall in sales of purely petrol and diesel cars as consumers shun older, polluting technologies. The government can have confidence in following through on its manifesto commitment to reintroduce the 2030 ban on sales of petrol and diesel cars."

His comments were echoed by Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, who said: "EV sales have been getting steadily stronger throughout the year, but this jump in market share to over 23 per cent suggests sales are in increasingly rude health. Behind this success sits the previous government's ZEV Mandate, which is incentivising manufacturers to lower their prices as they compete for sales to hit their EV sales targets.

"This is a war for motorists, offering up a wider variety of cheaper vehicles enabling more families to make the shift to cleaner and cheaper electric driving. And the more new EVs that are sold today, the more used EVs will be available tomorrow - which will benefit the majority of us who buy our cars on the second-hand market."

He also praised those companies that have helped drive the increased demand for EVs. "While some manufacturers, who've known for years that these targets were coming, complain about them others, such as BMW, Mercedes and Hyundai, are quietly going about their business and demonstrating that they can be met, and even exceeded," he said. "Ultimately the policy is helping more and more drivers access cheaper driving."

However, concerns remain about the ability to meet the ZEV Mandate, especially given targets are set to rise year on year through to 2030. Many of these concerns centre on access to charge points, particularly for those without access to off street parking, those living in rural areas, and those who routinely undertake long journeys.

Today auto giant Vauxhall published a new report calling on the government to better track the development of the EV charging network to ensure it keeps track with growing demand.

Developed in partnership with Cenex - the Centre of Excellence for Low Carbon and Fuel Cell Technology - the report argues there is a need for better and more precise metrics to assess the roll out of the UK's EV charging network.

Specifically, it calls for public charge points to be classified as Near Home Charging, Destination Charging, and Journey Charging in order to provide a a more accurate overview of motorists' access to charge points.

The report found that using the Near Home Charging metric on average 19 per cent of households are close to a public charge point, with supply currently a little ahead of demand. In Camden, for example, there is already nearly sufficient charging capacity to meet projected levels of local EV ownership out to 2040.

Similarly, the supply of journey charging on the UK's roads network is also ahead of demand, but there is significant variation between roads with some bottlenecks where there is limited capacity.

James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, said: "Effectively tracking the progress we are making towards a practical future for electric vehicles is key to determining how far we have come, and in identifying what steps we need to take next to ensure that progress continues at pace.

"Partnering with Cenex to produce this report has been valuable in demonstrating how much needs to be done to improve the current metrics we use, to more accurately reflect the true progress being made and that still needs to be made throughout the country. This data highlights how broad the UK's current target of 300,000 public charge points by 2030 is and how useful a more nuanced and detailed picture is."

