'Utterly deluded': Former Conservative climate minister slams Ed Miliband's clean power by 2030 target

Former Climate Minister Graham Stuart has launched a strongly-worded attack on Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, arguing his plan to deliver a clean power system by 2030 was "intellectually dishonest or simply utterly deluded" and is based on a target that will be "impossible" to meet.

Speaking at a reception hosted yesterday evening by the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), the Conservative MP, who was climate minister from 2022 until his resignation in April this year, said Labour's clean energy target was unrealistic and would undermine inward investment to the UK.

"If you want to tell companies like Octopus [Energy], system operators, national and private companies what to do, you need to have a realistic, practical and credible pathway," he said. "Because if you don't, they either won't invest, or they'll pour money in the wrong ways, and we will wreck this country as an investment opportunity."

The 2030 clean power target has been broadly welcomed by green business groups and climate and energy experts as a means to ensure policy stability and catalyse investment in clean power development in the UK. But some analysts have warned it will be extremely difficult to deliver a fully decarbonised power system inside just six years given the current state of the UK's grid and the need to maintain sufficient back up power capacity.

Labour's manifesto nodded to these challenges, promising to deliver 'clean power by 2030' but also pledging to "maintain a strategic reserve of gas power stations to guarantee security of supply".

However, Stuart said his experience as climate minister had left him convinced the overarching target would be "impossible to meet".

"I don't know whether [Miliband] is intellectually dishonest or simply utterly deluded, because 2030 decarbonisation of the electricity system [is impossible]," he said. "I was the minister responsible for going out and talking to colleagues about the pylons we needed to build. I was the minister responsible for the connections plan, for the transmission plan, for the detail of how you deliver the stuff you have to deliver to make this possible. And it is my... view that it's impossible."

Labour Ministers have embarked on a major programme of planning and grid connection reform designed to speed up delivery of projects in support of the clean power target, and Miliband today celebrated the results of a record-breaking clean power contract auction round, which should deliver around 10GW of additional clean power capacity. The results came after the government increased the budget for the auction round by 50 per cent and lifted the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind farms in England.

In addition, Miliband and Chris Stark, head of the government's clean power mission, last week wrote to Fintan Slye, director of the Electricity System Operator, requesting practical advice on how to decarbonise the power sector by 2030.

Brandishing a print-out of the letter, Stuart described the exercise as "an absolute and total nonsense".

"To turn up in government claiming you could do it, when - as this letter proves categorically - you haven't the tiniest clue how to do it is shamefully irresponsible," he added.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. But in a statement this morning on the results of the latest clean power auction Miliband slammed the failure of the previous Conservative government to deliver new offshore wind projects, arguing Labour had inherited a deeply flawed energy policy framework that had left the UK badly off track to meet its climate and energy security goals.

"We inherited a broken energy policy, including last year's disastrous auction round which gave us no successful offshore wind projects," he said. "Today we have now achieved a record-setting round for enough renewable power for 11 million homes, essential to give energy security to families across the country. It is another significant step forward in our mission for clean power by 2030 - bringing Britain energy independence and lower bills for good."

Stuart admitted advocates for climate action on the Conservative backbenches had a tightrope to walk as they worked to challenge Labour's environmental and energy policies while putting forward a still ambitious alternative approach that balanced climate, political, and economic objectives.

"As Conservatives who accept the economic imperative, and this overwhelming environmental and scientific imperative [to decarbonise], we have to make sure we don't just declare it will be a disaster if we go into the next election without being able to champion the stuff," he said. "We have got to find a way to make sure that the Conservative Party recognises the side of the environment, while championing communities who feel oppressed, while challenging unrealistic nonsense policies from a government which is being fundamentally dishonest."

Stuart also acknowledged that there was a "danger that we actually, as a party on the environment, become the party of saying 'no'".

As such, he argued the Conservatives in opposition needed to come forward with a more effective net zero strategy, warning that "the single biggest danger to the delivery of net zero was Ed Miliband and this Labour government".

Elsewhere in his address, Stuart revealed he had not been consulted or given advance notice last Autumn of the Prime Minister's plan to roll back a number of green policies, despite being Climate Minister at the time. But he said he understood the rationale behind Rishi Sunak's controversial decision to dilute a number of climate policies, arguing the Prime Minister was "in many senses, reading the mood".

"When I landed in New York Climate Week to find those announcements last September, [made] without telling me first - I may have been furious then," he said. "But actually, moving back some of these things, showing that you can flex whilst staying absolutely dedicated to and honouring the target - I could live with that."

Climate and energy policy experts have argued Sunak's climate policy u-turns last September - which included pushing back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 and axing requirements for homeowners and landlords to meet energy efficiency targets - made UK climate targets more difficult to achieve.

They also argued the outgoing government's rhetoric on climate action, in particular its focus on the costs associated with decarbonisation and its reluctance to champion the benefits of clean technologies, has damaged public confidence in the net zero transition.

Stuart himself came under fire from climate and energy experts for claiming North Sea fossil fuel drilling was good for energy security and compatible with the UK's climate goals, despite scientists' repeated warnings that new oil and gas projects threaten the world's chances of capping temperature increases in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Also speaking at the event, CEN director Sam Hall hailed the environmental wins secured by the Conservatives in their 14 years in power, including the UK's net zero target, emissions cuts in the power sector, the growth of the UK's offshore wind industry, and the creation of marine protected areas.

Hall said ambitious green policies would be key to any future electoral success for the Tories, as he criticised the previous government's messaging around the environment. "Too often there was a sense of decarbonising through gritted teeth rather than confidently because it was the right thing for prosperity, our security and for inter-generational responsibility," he said.

"As leadership candidates go back to first principles and think about what conservatism should stand for, we should remember that concern for the environment is a core conservative value," Hall added. "When discussing again how the parties can win in 2029 we must also remember that a strong green platform is going to be an electoral imperative for winning back swing voters from the Lib Dems and Labour, and for winning over younger voters. Going back further on net zero failed to shift the dial with Reform voters, who overwhelmingly prioritised immigration."

The event came as the latest phase of the Conservative leadership race kicked off this week, with former Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch again questioning the wisdom of the UK's net zero target. "We all want to deliver a better environment, but creating legislation and a target without working out how we were going to do it, in my view, was trusting regulation rather than innovation," she said at an event to mark the launch of her campaign.

