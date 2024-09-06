'Another step in the right direction': UK's largest solar farm given green light

Hopes of delivering Britain's stretching 2030 clean power target have received another major boost this week, after the government gave the green light to "the UK's largest" solar farm at a site on the border between Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

The 600MW Cottam Solar Project, which is also set to include battery storage capacity, was granted development consent by the Planning Inspectorate yesterday, and is expected to generate enough electricity to power 180,000 UK homes.

Developer Island Green Power claims the solar farm could avoid 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year compared to fossil fuel power generation.

The solar farm is set to feed power into the grid using the connection previously used by the former Cottam coal-fired power station and will replace almost a third of the now demolished plant's previous generation capacity. It comes ahead of the expected closure of the UK's last remaining coal fired power station in Ratcliffe-on-Soar, Nottinghamshire, at the end of this month.

The news follows the approval of a wave of major solar farms that have been given the green light by the new Labour government since its landslide General Election win in July. The government, which has set its sights on achieving a clean power system in the UK by 2030, also secured 9.6GW of new clean power capacity across 131 projects through its latest Contract for Difference (CfD) renewables auction earlier this week.

The Cottam solar project is expected to bolster energy security while helping to push down energy bills and wean the country off expensive natural gas, according to trade association Solar Energy UK.

"Today's announcement is another step in the right direction towards a sustainably-powered solar nation, offering a more secure and affordable energy system," said Stephen Wilding, director of business development at Solar Energy UK. "It is also another welcome confirmation of the new government's support for the solar sector, in anticipation of the forthcoming Solar Roadmap, which will set the country on the path to reaching 50GW of solar capacity by 2030,"

With a capacity of over 50MW, Cottam is a nationally significant infrastructure project, meaning the planning application was considered by central government rather than a local authority.

The project is expected to support enhancements to biodiversity through the creation of permanent grassland, alongside new trees and hedgerows, and ecological buffer zones such as watercourses and marginal habitats. Overall, it is expected to deliver a biodiversity net gain of 77 per cent for habitat units and 56 per cent for hedgerow units, according to the planning application.

In its decision today, the Planning Inspectorate said it accorded "little negative weight" to the loss of agricultural land, considering it both temporary and reversible.

Island Green Power's head of UK projects, Eve Browning, said the firm would now begin the next phase of development for solar farm.

"This includes making significant benefits to the local community and environment by enhancing the biodiversity and wildlife across the site and introducing a new route for local walkers," she said. "These improvements are alongside direct funding from the project to support local communities."

A total of seven large-scale solar farms have now secured consent from the Planning Inspectorate to date, including Little Crow (150MW), Cleve Hill (373MW), Longfield (420MW), Mallard Pass (350MW), Gate Burton (500MW), and Sunnica (500MW), with the last three projects all given the green light by the new government shortly after the General Election this summer.

In total, the combined solar generation capacity of these seven projects amounts to just under 2.9GW, which is around 15 per cent of the UK's current installed rooftop and ground-mounted solar capacity, according to Solar Energy UK.

A further 24 major solar projects boasting more than 50MW of expected capacity are also in the pre-application stage, with three currently under examination by the Planning Inspectorate while decisions on another two - Ecotricity's Heckington Fen and Island Green Power's West Burton project - are expected to be made in the coming weeks. Moreover, 3.3GW of solar capacity secured contracts through this week's CfD auction and are now expected to advance to the next stage of development in the coming months.

