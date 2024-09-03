'Obscene': Energy firms have posted £457bn in profits since start of energy crisis, study shows

Just 20 leading energy companies have raked in £457bn in profits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crunch that sent household bills soaring, a new analysis of company reports has revealed.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition has this morning published an update to its Energy Profits Tracker, which reports on the profits generated by major grid operators, energy producers, and energy retailers.

The tracker reveals that the 20 firms covered by its report have posted some £61bn in profits this year alone, taking the total recorded since Russia's invasion in 2020 sparked a surge in European gas prices to £457bn.

Caroline Simpson, spokesperson for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the findings suggested "an obscene level of profiteering" within the energy industry.

However, the report also confirms that windfall profits have not been a uniform experience across the energy industry.

For example, according to the analysis some energy supply companies have posted losses since the the energy crisis took hold, with leading suppliers OVO Energy and Octopus Energy reporting losses of £1.4bn and £110m, respectively, over the period.

In contrast, leading oil and gas companies have enjoyed tens of billions of pounds in profits in recent years. The data sets out how Equinor has reported £129.2bn in profits, Shell £84.5bn, and BP £44.5bn since the 2020 financial year.

Energy generation giants EDF, Scottish Power owner Iberdrola, and EON have also amassed significant profits since the crisis began, with total profits hitting £75.5bn, £47.7bn, and £30.1bn, respectively.

The findings come just a few weeks after Ofgem confirmed household energy bills are set to rise again this winter, with the energy regulator raising the price cap for the three-month period from October 1 by 10 per cent.

The decision came as the new Labour government controversially announced it would limit the winter fuel allowance to the poorest pensioners through a system of means testing, as it seeks to tackle the serious budget black hole it has inherited from the previous Labour government.

The End Fuel Poverty coalition said it had calculated the increase to the price cap would allow energy suppliers to make 11 per cent in additional profits on every household with a standard variable tariff, or £1.2bn over 12 months in total.

"There is clearly an obscene level of profiteering going on and now energy suppliers have been given the green light to make a further £1.2bn which is enough to cover the Winter Fuel Payment allowance for all pensioners," said campaign spokesperson Caroline Simpson. "That's why the government is right to take suppliers to task and ask them how they plan to help customers of all ages get through the winter ahead given the added blow of a 10 per cent price cap rise."

She added that investment in renewable energy and an extensive programme of insulation was urgently needed to end the "vicious cycle of bill shocks and reliance on volatile fossil fuels".

