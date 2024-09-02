'High level of ignorance': Majority of petrol and diesel car drivers misinformed about EVs, survey finds

A majority of petrol and diesel car drivers in the UK have a poor understanding of the cost savings, environmental credentials, and safety benefits associated with electric vehicles (EVs), a new survey has found.

The findings, published this morning by the ECIU think tank, reveal low levels of awareness among drivers of the benefits of switching from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

When asked if 10 separate statements about EVs were true or false, 90 per cent of the 1,000 petrol or diesel drivers surveyed scored fewer than six out of 10. More than half - 57 per cent - scored two or fewer out of 10, the ECIU said.

The statements related to the costs of owning and running an EV, the natural resources needed to build and run an EV, and the likelihood of the vehicles' catching fire. They also included claims around the availability of charging infrastructure.

Experts have argued the results were partly the result of a campaign of misinformation about EVs spread online and by certain parts of the media.

Nearly two thirds of respondents agreed with the erroneous claim that it is more expensive to own and run an EV, with just 14 per cent of respondents correctly recognising that EVs are typically cheaper to operate than fossil fuel cars.

EVs boast significantly lower running costs than internal combustion cars, resulting in lower total costs of ownership in many use cases. Some manufacturers have also started to offer EV models at a lower ticket price than comparable petrol and diesel models.

More than half of survey respondents agreed with the statement the UK's electricity grid "will not be able to cope" with the UK's shift to EVs, while just one in five identified the statement as false. National Grid has stated the UK will be able to meet electricity demand for the millions of EVs set to come online as the transition away from internal combustion engines (ICE) gathers pace.

Meanwhile, more drivers agreed than disagreed with the incorrect statement that the lifetime CO2 emissions of EVs are no less than that of a petrol car. This is despite the lifetime emissions of an EV being around three times lower than for the average fossil fuel car in the UK, according to data published by the government.

Colin Walker, head of transport at the ECIU, said misinformation about EVs was dissuading people from making the shift to less emissions-intensive driving. "All the myths being pedalled about EVs are misleading some petrol car drivers who now have a really poor knowledge of electric cars," he said. "For example, they don't realise that a petrol car costs a lot more to own and run over its lifetime than an electric car - a 'petrol premium' that can leave them hundreds of pounds out of pocket every year. The constant stream of EV misinformation is clearly causing confusion, and holding many of the UK's drivers back from making the switch to cleaner and cheaper electric driving."

Walker added that the car industry and government needed to tackle misinformation as the second hand electric car market expanded and EV manufacturing quotas for UK automakers ratcheted up. "The previous government's Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate is increasing competition between manufacturers, bringing down upfront costs and will start to feed the second-hand market where most of us buy our cars," he said. "Second-hand EVs are already at price parity with petrol cars, but are so much cheaper to run, so the policy is set to bring down the costs of motoring for ordinary families. What petrol drivers have clocked is that running EVs on British renewables will improve the UK's energy security as we reduce our dependence on imports of foreign oil and petrol. The car industry is going to have to get serious about EV misinformation and the new government will need to ask if it has a role to play too."

Quentin Wilson, founder of Fair Charge, argued the "high level of ignorance about EVs" should be blamed on a "circular loop of repeated misinformation across social media and newspapers, posted and written for largely ideological reasons".

"Too many consumers have been duped into believing re-heated, ill-informed myths and misinformation that's often years old," he said.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said the results tallied with the motoring organisations' own findings about driver hesitancy about making the switch to electric cars.

"The switch to electric vehicles is a big jump for many, particularly when they don't know what they are getting into," he said. "We find drivers are 'hesitant' rather than 'hostile' and much of this hesitancy is fuelled by misinformation. Once drivers get behind the wheel of an EV they rarely look back when they realise that EVs are better in terms of economy, environment, and excitement."

The findings come after the Lords' Environment and Climate Change Committee warned the previous government was not doing enough to boost consumer confidence in EVs, noting that former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had used the speech where he delayed the phase-out date for petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 to emphasise the costs of transitioning to EVs, while failing to stress their benefits.

After Sunak's announcement, 37 per cent of consumers surveyed by Auto Trader said they would never buy an EV, in a significant jump from the 21 per cent who said the same when the 2030 ban was announced in 2021.

"The concern the government expressed to us about the scale of misinformation has not been matched by commensurate urgency in tackling it," the Lords report noted. "Faced with conflicting claims and alarmist headlines, consumers need a go-to source of comprehensive, clear and balanced information so they can make informed decisions about their vehicles. The government must develop a communication strategy in collaboration with industry and consumer organisations to provide this resource."

James Court, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Association England, called on the government and industry to now introduce measures that would improve driver understanding about EVs. "We want to see industry and government think seriously about what they can do to tackle this misinformation," he said. "Because we know that, once people have access to accurate information, many will choose to make the move to electric driving and won't look back".

The Department for Transport (DfT) was considering a comment at the time of going to press.

