'The most successful auction round ever': Government secures record renewables pipeline

The government's ambitious plans to deliver a clean power system by 2030 were given a major boost this morning, following confirmation the latest green energy auction round secured winning bids from a record 131 renewables projects.

Following a disappointing auction round this time last year which failed to secure any bids from offshore wind developers, the previous government increased the reserve price for the auction, before the new Labour administration then ramped up the overall budget by 50 per cent to a record £1.5bn in July.

As a result, the sixth Contract for Difference (CfD) auction saw over 130 projects offered government-backed contracts, including nine contracts for new offshore wind and floating offshore wind farm projects - the first new offshore wind contracts to be secured since 2022.

Significantly, developers submitted bids for contracts at levels well below the reserve price for the auction, meaning the government has been able to secure a record number of projects at a much lower cost to consumers than the maximum price.

Overall, 9.6GW of contracts have been secured through the auction, including 3.3GW of solar at a price of £50/MWh, 1GW of onshore wind at £50/MWh, 3.4GW of new offshore wind farms at £59/MWh, and 0.4GW of floating wind farms at £140/MWh.

A further 1.6GW of contracts at £54/MWh have also been awarded under the offshore wind permitted reduction regime, which allows projects that previously secured CfDs - but which have withdrawn up to 25 per cent of the project in the face of inflationary pressures - to re-bid for new contracts as independent projects. All clearing prices for the auctions are quoted in 2012 prices to allow comparison with previous auctions.

The bids are significantly lower than some experts had feared, given the renewables industry has been subject to increased cost of capital and wider inflationary pressures in recent years. For example, the reserve price for offshore wind projects set by the government stood at £73/MWh. However, the competitive nature of the auction appears to have pushed prices down, albeit not to the record low levels seen in previous auctions.

The prices are well below the contract offered to the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant currently under construction in Somerset, and renewables advocates maintain the new clean power projects securing CfDs today will help to curb overall energy costs by enhancing energy security and reducing gas imports. However, critics of renewables will argue the new contracts could lead to upward pressure on consumer bills if there is a sustained period of lower wholesale gas prices.

Projects celebrating contract awards this morning include the Hornsea 3 and Hornsea 4 offshore wind farms off the coast of Yorkshire, which are set to be Europe's largest and second largest offshore wind farms respectively to reach the market. The Green Volt project has also secured a CfD today, putting it on course be the largest floating offshore wind project in the world to reach market.

Six new tidal projects have also secured contracts, with the government claiming the auction will help build on the UK's world leading position in tidal energy that has already seen just under half of the world's operational tidal stream capacity situated in UK waters.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said the auction results underscored the government's commitment to accelerating investment in the clean energy transition.

"We inherited a broken energy policy, including last year's disastrous auction round which gave us no successful offshore wind projects," he said. "Today we have now achieved a record-setting round for enough renewable power for 11 million homes, essential to give energy security to families across the country. It is another significant step forward in our mission for clean power by 2030 - bringing Britain energy independence and lower bills for good.

"These results show that together, this government and the energy industry are securing investment into our country. This auction has produced a record number of solar projects bolstering our mission for a solar revolution, we have powered forward with onshore wind, secured the largest commercial floating offshore wind project in the world and got the offshore industry back on its feet. As we accelerate our plan for clean power by 2030 the government will work with the industry on how we can build on this success to ensure we can go even further and faster to deliver the power we need."

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the new contracts would provide a major boost to the economy. "Securing new wind turbines, solar panels and cutting-edge technologies such as tidal will boost growth, catalyse investment and support good jobs across Great Britain," he said. "We've done this while ensuring value for money for billpayers, delivering the biggest auction round to date at competitive prices, helping turbocharge our mission for energy independence and clean power by 2030."

The results were warmly welcomed by industry groups, which predicted they would result in a surge of new clean energy investment across the UK.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive at trade body Energy UK, said Allocation Round 6 (AR6) "represents a crucial step in the journey to clean power by 2030".

"As we recover from an energy crisis caused by our exposure to international fossil fuel prices, it's more important than ever that we build a clean energy system that can ensure our energy security and protect homes and businesses across the country from unaffordable energy bills," she said. "This is by far the cheapest way to power the UK. Today's record-breaking result shows that the Contracts for Difference programme is once again fit for purpose. Building on AR6's success will mean delivering next year's auction on time, and maintaining an auction design that ensures both investor confidence and value for customers."

Dan McGrail, chief executive at RenewableUK, said the results would also bolster the UK's competitiveness, as developers seek to attract international investment. "The success of today's auction sends a clear signal that the UK is back in the global race for clean energy investment," he said. "After the failure of last year's offshore wind auction, it was essential that this auction succeeded and the fact that nine major offshore wind projects have secured contracts will increase investor confidence."

However, while a record number of projects have been awarded contracts the total capacity secured of 9.6GW is below the 11GW secured in 2022. As such, concerns remain that the pipeline of projects remains insufficient to meet the government's target of a clean power system by 2030, especially given some of the projects that have secured contracts today are likely to face planning and grid connection delays.

Ami McCarthy, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said the government "clearly needs to take a hard look at how this system is working".

"Five gigawatts of offshore wind is of course welcome, but it is only about half of what is required each year to meet the government's 2030 target," she added. "The last renewables contract auction was a catastrophic failure, and in fact the biggest disaster for clean energy in almost a decade. Because of this, the new government has an uphill battle... This [auction] urgently needs to be followed up with a much bigger auction next year, as well as investment for faster grid connections, better planning, and more storage to hold the green power for when it's needed."

The government today hinted it was continuing to look at how it could accelerate renewables development, stating that "the Energy Secretary is working with the industry to accelerate ways that the Contracts for Difference system and other energy policies can be expanded, so that more renewable energy, including offshore wind, can be connected to the grid, and quicker".

