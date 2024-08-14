'Adverse weather': Insurance industry reports record level of payouts as climate impacts bite

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Association of British Insurers confirmed industry paid out £1.4bn during the second quarter, with weather impacts fuelling record level of claims

Insurers paid out a record £1.4bn in claims during the second quarter of the year, according to the latest figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI), with adverse weather conditions playing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

UK Export Finance confirms €22m loan for Angolan water supply project

Marsh launches 'first-of-its-kind' insurance for carbon transport and storage projects

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches 'Free Electricity Sessions'

15 August 2024 • 2 min read
02

Forest Green Rovers to sport climate stripes on new season's kits

15 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

Survey: Large UK firms buying carbon credits to support two-thirds of their green goals

15 August 2024 • 4 min read
04

NatWest and British Gas join social home retrofit funding trial

15 August 2024 • 3 min read
05

'Major concern': UK electric van sales drop in July as industry cuts forecast

15 August 2024 • 4 min read

More on Risk

Marsh launches 'first-of-its-kind' insurance for carbon transport and storage projects
Risk

Marsh launches 'first-of-its-kind' insurance for carbon transport and storage projects

Insurance broker debuts new insurance solution specifically designed for projects that transport and store captured carbon dioxide

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read
'Adverse weather': Insurance industry reports record level of payouts as climate impacts bite
Risk

'Adverse weather': Insurance industry reports record level of payouts as climate impacts bite

Association of British Insurers confirmed industry paid out £1.4bn during the second quarter, with weather impacts fuelling record level of claims

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 August 2024 • 3 min read
How unpriced environmental costs exceed profits at a quarter of top corporates
Risk

How unpriced environmental costs exceed profits at a quarter of top corporates

New S&P report attempts to put a price on the environmental externalities that continue to fuel market failures around the world - and reaches some sobering conclusions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 August 2024 • 8 min read