'Nature-based solutions are now nature-based necessities': How climate impacts threaten the UK's protected green spaces

The Wildlife Trusts has published a series of recommendations for how the new Labour government can boost the climate resilience of the UK's nature reserves
The UK's nature reserves are sanctuaries for wildlife, stores of carbon, and a source of solace and well-being for millions of visitors each year. But they could look and feel very different in 25 years...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.