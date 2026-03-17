'We need a coordinated response': How businesses are ignoring the threat of invasive alien species

Report warns businesses are failing to respond to the risks invasive alien species can pose to organisations and supply chains
Invasive alien species (IAS) that threaten biodiversity and ecosystem services are costing the global economy more than $423bn a year, presenting a growing risk that is being largely ignored by businesses...
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