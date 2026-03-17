Reform UK pledges to scrap green levies on domestic energy bills

Critics claim proposed reforms are not properly funded, would undermine investor confidence, and leave the UK more reliant on imported fossil fuels
Reform UK has today ramped up its attacks on the UK's clean energy sector, promising to ‘scrap' green levies on household energy bills if it forms the next government. The party said it would axe both...
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