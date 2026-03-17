Over 500 pubs, restaurants, and hotels to receive energy-saving support

Government to expand programme that provides hospitality businesses with tailored guidance on how to cut energy bills and carbon emissions
The government has today announced 525 small and medium-sized hospitality businesses across the UK are to be provided with access to a free energy saving and carbon reduction tool that promises to help...
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