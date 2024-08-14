Why tree planting charities are urging the SBTi to back 'alternatives' to carbon offsetting

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Tree planting on the lower slopes of Ingleborough, Yorkshire | Credit: Andrew Parkinson / WWF UK
Image:

Tree planting on the lower slopes of Ingleborough, Yorkshire | Credit: Andrew Parkinson / WWF UK

International Tree Foundation urges standards body to promote alternatives to carbon offsets that it argues would better support the transition to a net zero and nature positive economy

A group of global tree planning organisations have called on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to help shift the focus away from carbon offsets as a means of tackling company supply chain emissions,...

Michael Holder
