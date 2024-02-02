Solar panel records and VAT ditched on home batteries: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: Oxford PV
Image:

Credit: Oxford PV

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

'On the cusp of the next solar revolution': Oxford PV claims new world record for solar panel efficiency

Company says its panel has deliver a record conversion efficiency of 25 per cent.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Heat pump applications rise 49 per cent following grant increase

New government figures reveal sharp increase in Boiler Upgrade Scheme applications, after heat pump grants rose to £7,500.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT

Domestic batteries officially join list of 'energy saving materials' awarded VAT-free status.

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

Energy giant hails new dedicated heat pump tariff as offering 'best in-market rate of 15p per kWh'.

- by James Murray (@james_bg

 

Gresham House Energy Storage scraps dividend amid UK grid battery sector downturn

Dividend target and policy under review at £841m trust, amid 'challenging environment' for UK battery storage sector.

- Valeria Martinez

 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

 

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Hinkley Point delays, low-carbon data centres, and lonely onshore wind turbines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

boxxe CEO: 'We may be the first company to pass its B Corp assessment, and not to go ahead with it'

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT

01 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on BusinessGreen

Hinkley Point delays, low-carbon data centres, and lonely onshore wind turbines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Hinkley Point delays, low-carbon data centres, and lonely onshore wind turbines: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 January 2024 • 1 min read
Wasted wind power, swimming pool energy, and nature finance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Wasted wind power, swimming pool energy, and nature finance: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 January 2024 • 1 min read
A new holistic solution to sustainable business evolution
BusinessGreen

A new holistic solution to sustainable business evolution

Partner Insight: EcoAct’s recently launched ACTR Tool provides businesses with a strategic roadmap not just to meet current regulatory standards, but to future-proof against upcoming frameworks, driving sustainable transformation

EcoAct
clock 15 January 2024 • 3 min read