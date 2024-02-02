Solar panel records and VAT ditched on home batteries: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'On the cusp of the next solar revolution': Oxford PV claims new world record for solar panel efficiency
Company says its panel has deliver a record conversion efficiency of 25 per cent.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Heat pump applications rise 49 per cent following grant increase
New government figures reveal sharp increase in Boiler Upgrade Scheme applications, after heat pump grants rose to £7,500.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT
Domestic batteries officially join list of 'energy saving materials' awarded VAT-free status.
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs
Energy giant hails new dedicated heat pump tariff as offering 'best in-market rate of 15p per kWh'.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Gresham House Energy Storage scraps dividend amid UK grid battery sector downturn
Dividend target and policy under review at £841m trust, amid 'challenging environment' for UK battery storage sector.
- Valeria Martinez
