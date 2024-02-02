'Torrents, not trickles': UN climate chief calls for climate finance breakthrough at COP29

The UN's climate chief has today called on governments to deliver a series of new deals at this year's COP29 Climate Summit to unlock "torrents" of climate finance for developing economies and lay the foundations for a wave of ambitious new national climate action plans to be delivered in 2025.

Speaking at the ADA University in Baku, Azerbaijan, a short distance from the venue for the COP29 Summit, Simon Stiell predicted this year's annual Climate Summit would be "a crucial enabling COP in the climate ambition cycle".

The Summit is expected to lay the groundwork for the 2025 Summit in Brazil, where governments are due to submit new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) setting out how they intend to accelerate decarbonisation efforts in line with the 1.5C goal contained in the Paris Agreement.

But Stiell warned that to prove successful, this year's Summit had to deliver significant new commitments on climate finance.

"We must spend the year working collectively to evolve our global financial system so it's fit-for-purpose, with a clear plan to meaningfully execute the climate transition," he said. "Looking at the numbers, it's clear that to achieve this transition, we need money, and lots of it... $2.4tr is what the High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance estimates is needed every year to invest in renewable energy, adaptation, and other climate-related issues in developing countries, excluding China.

"Whether on slashing emissions or building climate-resilience, it's already blazingly obvious that finance is the make-or-break factor in the world's climate fight - in quantity, quality, and innovation… We need torrents - not trickles - of climate finance."

As such, he argued that a new Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance must be agreed at the Baku Summit, setting targets for flows of climate finance beyond 2025.

And to enable the new targets Stiell reiterated his backing for reforms to the international financial system designed to catalyse public and private investment in climate-related projects in developing countries.

"Clear progress must be made to address the assessment of investment risk, the allocation of Special Drawing Rights, innovative sources of financing from sectors, and creative mechanisms to tackle unreasonable debt burdens," he said. "[And] 2024 is the year multi-lateral development banks must demonstrate - with concrete actions - their centrality in the world's climate fight, and their determination to deliver impact at scale. They should take bold steps towards financial innovation that will double, if not triple, their collective financial capacity by 2030 - particularly with respect to grants and concessional finance."

He also warned governments to provide greater transparency over their climate finance commitments. "With finance, as with other commitments, transparency is essential for building trust, delivering impact and therefore forging more ambitious commitments," he said. "Climate finance must not be quietly pilfered from aid budgets. And it must be designed to be leveraged, driving and protecting development gains, whilst delivering concrete implementation of climate action."

Stiell also warned governments against reneging on the commitments made at last year's COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, including the headline call to transition away from fossil fuels.

"Hiding behind loopholes in decision texts, or dodging the hard-work ahead through selective interpretation, would be entirely self-defeating for any government, as climate impacts hammer every country's economy and population," he said.

The UK government and others have faced criticism in recent months for approving new fossil fuel projects, just weeks after they called for a transition away from fossil fuels.

The head of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) also today urged governments to adopt the Olympic motto of "faster, higher, stronger" as their "shared climate mantra", arguing the world was facing a critical two years if it is to deliver on its goal of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C.

He argued that were the G20 nations - which are collectively responsible for global emissions - to deliver 1.5C compatible NDCs at the COP30 Summit in Brazil next year it could put the global economy on track to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"These national climate plans aren't just pieces of paper, they must be backed by robust policy instruments, costed out and translatable into shovel-ready investment opportunities," he said.

He also reiterated that the pursuit of rapid decarbonisation would deliver multiple economic and development benefits.

"[The net zero transition] is also among the greatest commercial opportunities of our age, and - if we get the transformation right - it will be the advent of profound societal changes and real-world benefits for the 9.7 billion people expected on our planet in 2050," he said.

"I want to make one thing clear: this vision is not bright-eyed wishful thinking. It is reflected across the full gamut of the Paris Agreement and in agreements negotiated line-by-line, word-by-word, comma-by-comma, at subsequent UN climate conferences.

"It is neither utopian nor dystopian. It is utilitarian, pragmatic and achievable, based on existing but not yet fully scaled technologies and implemented policies."

The speech was welomed by Agnes Appiah-Hall, global campaigns director at 350.org, who said it "sets the tone we need for the next two years if we are serious about keeping temperatures below 1.5C".

"The climate movement demonstrated its power by achieving the inclusion of the transition away from fossil fuels in the COP28 final text, albeit 30 years overdue, but there is much more to achieve in the next two years, especially in relation to financing the energy transition," she said.

"And this year, at COP29 the goals are clear, to finance the renewable energy transition money needs to flow from rich countries that have polluted the world to lower-income countries whose communities are often at the forefront of climate chaos and left out of the energy transition. COP29 must result in a formal agreement, with quantifiable timelines for implementation on how to fund a fair and equitable renewable energy transition for all."

