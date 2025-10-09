Women in Green Business Awards 2025: In photos

Photos of the winners, speeches and celebrations from the Women in Green Business Awards 2025
Last night almost 400 top green business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and campaigners gathered in central London for the Women in Green Business Awards 2025.
In what was once again a highly competitive field comprising hundreds of entries, 27 worthy winners took home awards, in addition to 37 highly commended nominees. A list of all the winners and highly commended entries can be seen here.
Compered by the brilliant Jessica Fostekew, the evening saw speeches from chair of the judges and former BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating - science section editor at Carbon Brief - as well as Climate Change Committee CEO Emma Pinchbeck, this year's Lifetime Achievement Award winner Emma Howard Boyd, and Politician of the Year, Lambeth Council deputy leader Rezina Chowdhury.
A huge thank you to our Women in Green Business Awards 2025 partners AVEVA, Equans and Patch.
Want to better understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Become a BusinessGreen member - check out our membership options here.