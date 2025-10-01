Equans UK & Ireland's Pam Wright: 'Having strong female role models in business is critical'

Part of the Bouygues Group, Equans is a provider of sustainable facilities management and regeneration, and cutting-edge energy and digital services. With 15,000 employees across the UK & Ireland, they deliver decarbonisation across the built environment and help businesses, communities, public sector organisations and government to accelerate the transition to a low carbon, resilient world.

Pam Wright is chief human resources officer at Equans UK & Ireland.

BusinessGreen: What makes delivering diversity and tackling gender inequities so crucial to the net zero transition?

Pam Wright: Decarbonisation is driven by the expertise of people - and tackling gender inequities brings diversity of thought, driving innovation. Diverse teams also challenge the status quo and help us design climate solutions that truly work for everyone. Women also bring vital leadership in both communities and businesses, and when we fail to make space for this we risk slowing down progress. Inclusion must therefore underpin every action if we are to accelerate a just and sustainable future.