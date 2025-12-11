Great British Energy launches £300m offshore wind supply chain fund

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Great British Energy launches £300m offshore wind supply chain fund

GBE Supply Chain Fund for offshore wind and networks aims to tackle bottlenecks for key components that could slow renewable energy development

Great British Energy has today announced the opening of a new £300m fund designed to strengthen offshore wind supply chains across the UK. The government-backed investment firm said the new GBE Supply...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Santander's Fiona Hyde: Green skills are the 'missing link' in the clean energy transition

Fixing Britain's broken energy system starts with heat

More on Wind

'Another record': UK wind power generation hits all-time high
Wind

'Another record': UK wind power generation hits all-time high

NESO confirms Great Britain generated a new peak of 23,825MW of electricity from its wind farms, providing enough clean power for over 23 million homes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 December 2025 • 2 min read
UK celebrates 25 years of offshore wind power
Wind

UK celebrates 25 years of offshore wind power

New analysis reveals how offshore wind farms now meet nearly a fifth of UK electricity demand

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 December 2025 • 4 min read
McDonalds orders 66MW Scottish wind energy deal
Wind

McDonalds orders 66MW Scottish wind energy deal

Fast food giant to purchase 100 per cent of the power from Douglas West Extension Wind Farm in Scotland from 2026

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2025 • 2 min read