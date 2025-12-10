Fiona Hyde, head of sustainability at Santander UK, joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss the recent launch of BusinessGreen's Workforce 2030 campaign and the crucial role of 'green skills' in both decarbonising the economy and driving the rollout of clean technologies.

For Hyde, these skills are often the "missing link" for low carbon and clean tech industries that are growing fast and poised to play a critical role in the net zero transition.

"I think you can have investment, the capital, projects ready to deploy, but if you haven't got the skilled workforce, the whole thing just falls flat, essentially," she says.

Santander is a partner of the Workforce 2030 campaign.