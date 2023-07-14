Heat pumps, green policy turmoil and fake Barbies: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Average efficiency from domestic air-source heat pumps outperforming government benchmarks, new real world data from Good Energy finds

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

Company claims new service will make EVs more accessible by enabling UK workers to drive an EV from £300 a month including leasing, fuel, and maintenance

- by Michael Holder @michaelholder

The combination of performative hostility to environmental issues and contradictory decarbonisation policies only serves to undermine the economic goals the government purports to care about

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Toymaker's plastic commitments under fire, after activists launch spoof campaign falsely claiming the firm is planning to go plastic-free

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

New analysis from think tank Ember states the biomass power station is 'by far' largest single emitter in UK power sector, but operator insists 'well-established science' confirms that it results in substantial emissions savings

- by Amber Rolt

