Heat pumps, green policy turmoil and fake Barbies: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Study: Heat pumps over four times more efficient than typical gas boilers
Average efficiency from domestic air-source heat pumps outperforming government benchmarks, new real world data from Good Energy finds
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars
Company claims new service will make EVs more accessible by enabling UK workers to drive an EV from £300 a month including leasing, fuel, and maintenance
- by Michael Holder @michaelholder
The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins
The combination of performative hostility to environmental issues and contradictory decarbonisation policies only serves to undermine the economic goals the government purports to care about
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Life in plastic, not so fantastic?: Barbie marker Mattel pranked by climate activists
Toymaker's plastic commitments under fire, after activists launch spoof campaign falsely claiming the firm is planning to go plastic-free
- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter
New analysis from think tank Ember states the biomass power station is 'by far' largest single emitter in UK power sector, but operator insists 'well-established science' confirms that it results in substantial emissions savings
- by Amber Rolt
