Heat pumps, green policy turmoil and fake Barbies: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Drax Power Station, this week named the UK's largest carbon emitter | Credit: Drax
Image:

Drax Power Station, this week named the UK's largest carbon emitter | Credit: Drax

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Study: Heat pumps over four times more efficient than typical gas boilers

Average efficiency from domestic air-source heat pumps outperforming government benchmarks, new real world data from Good Energy finds

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Octopus Electric Vehicles launches salary-sacrifice scheme for second-hand electric cars

Company claims new service will make EVs more accessible by enabling UK workers to drive an EV from £300 a month including leasing, fuel, and maintenance

- by Michael Holder @michaelholder

 

The government's assault on net zero has triggered a battle where no one wins

The combination of performative hostility to environmental issues and contradictory decarbonisation policies only serves to undermine the economic goals the government purports to care about

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

Life in plastic, not so fantastic?: Barbie marker Mattel pranked by climate activists

Toymaker's plastic commitments under fire, after activists launch spoof campaign falsely claiming the firm is planning to go plastic-free

- by Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

 

Drax biomass power station named as UK's largest CO2 emitter

New analysis from think tank Ember states the biomass power station is 'by far' largest single emitter in UK power sector, but operator insists 'well-established science' confirms that it results in substantial emissions savings

- by Amber Rolt

 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Why I joined Just Stop Oil's marches

Demystifying impact: Five things business leaders need to know to drive positive change

Most read
01

Study: Heat pumps over four times more efficient than typical gas boilers

02 August 2023 • 3 min read
02

SBTi to single out firms for missing key climate target submission deadline

03 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

Summer sales surge sees one battery electric car registered every 60 seconds

04 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Deeply irresponsible': Government faces fresh calls to rethink pro-fossil fuels policies

04 August 2023 • 9 min read
05

New masterplan promises to halve the time it takes to deliver new grid infrastructure

04 August 2023 • 8 min read

More on BusinessGreen

The Hornsea offshore wind project is the largest in the world | Credit: Orsted
BusinessGreen

From Hydrogen village drama to Hornsea offshore wind boost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 July 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
BusinessGreen

Smart tariff payouts, green hydrogen demands, and UK ETS expansion: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 July 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
BusinessGreen

UK climate progress warnings and refillable Wimbledon water: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

From the Climate Change Committee's annual progress report to new ISSB climate risk reporting standards, BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 June 2023 • 1 min read