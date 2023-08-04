'Commitment removed': Over 60 firms singled out by SBTi for failing to submit climate goals

Mining giant Vale, the beverage arm of Indian conglomerate Tata, Kuwait's state-owned logistics company Agiliy, and European mobility app FREENOW are among dozens of companies and financial institutions that have been singled out by the Science Based Targets initiative for failing to submit promised emissions targets for independent accreditation.

Overnight, the corporate climate target standards body marked the entries of 62 companies and financial institutions on its publicly-available target dashboard with the phrase "commitment removed", after the firms in question failed to submit official emission reduction goals for approval to the scheme.

The move comes as part of a new transparency push, where the SBTi has committed to publicly identify firms that fail to comply with its timeline for submitting targets for validation on its registry, as opposed to simply removing them from the dashboard altogether.

The first step for any firm looking to get approved by the SBTi is to make a public commitment to have its corporate or financial climate goals verified by the organisation. Organisations then have a two year window in which to submit emission reduction goals for approval to the SBTi's reviewers, who will consider whether the goals align with the group's standards for decarbonising in line with a 1.5C scenario in the near-term or achieving net zero emissions in the long-term.

The new compliance policy came into force on 31 January 2023, but a a six-month grace period for firms with targets set to expire before it came into force 31 January 2023 lapsed at the end of last month, triggering today's update to the SBTi's target dashboard.

Other firms to have been singled out overnight by the SBTi are Australia's Teachers Mutual Bank, Mexican telecommunications giant Grupo Televisa, Brazilian low-cost airline GOL, US clothes company Kohl's, multinational heating company Carrier, and European mobility app Freenow. The UK's Capital Finance, Ideal Modular Homes, and automaker Delphi Technologies have also had their entries updated to reflect a failure to submit targets for consideration within the deadline.

The firms join 59 organisations who have already been singled out by the SBTi over the last six months since the transparency drive came into force, including US meat giant Smithfield Foods, Chilean air operator LATAM Airlines Group, Chinese clean energy giant Trina Solar, and Northern Ireland bus and rail service provider Translink.

The move comes as the SBTI faces pressure to play a more active role in highlighting those companies that fail to follow up on their public climate commitments with independently-verified targets that should help to drive decarbonisation action.

The new policy should increase the reputational pressure on businesses to make good on their initial promise to submit new emissions targets, by highlighting those firms that have failed to submit targets for consideration.

In a statement published on its website earlier this week, the standards body said the new policy was designed to "make it clear where companies have committed to set targets but then failed to comply".

"Not only does this increase transparency and accountability around commitments and eventual validation, it acts as a major disincentive for companies to make commitments without taking action," the organisation said.

SBTi said that it would reclassify any companies that belatedly submit targets for consideration. "The companies will continue to be marked in this way until they submit and have approved targets for validation," it said.

It also urged all businesses to set ambitious net zero goals. "The SBTi does not comment on individual companies with commitments or targets, however we encourage any and all companies that are removed to re-engage with the process to set science-based targets for validation as soon as possible," it said. "Urgent corporate climate action is required to limit the worst effects of climate change and the SBTi remains on hand to validate the ambitious, robust targets needed to achieve that."

Some firms have objected to their changed status on the registry, arguing they only failed to submit targets after SBTi changed its methodologies for assessing net zero targets. For example, a spokesperson from Smithfield Foods said a change in the SBTi standards for forest, land and agriculture industries last September had made it impossible for the firm to submit goals in time.

"We remain committed to ambitious climate goals, including our long-established goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissoins," a spokersperson from the company said. "Due to the change in SBTi's standards after we signed, it became impossible to complete the assessment within the two-year timeframe mandated by SBTi."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.