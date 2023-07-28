Biodiversity Net Gain: Government pledges £9.6m to help council hire specialists for 'nature positive' development

The government has announced a £9.61m boost to support the forthcoming introduction of its biodiversity net gain requirements later this year, with the funding earmarked for local authorities to recruit a raft of ecologists and other green real estate experts.

Covering the financial year to April 2024, the latest funds confirmed yesterday add to £6.16m already pledged in February to help council recruit specialists to oversee the introduction of the new rules, which will require developers to ensure their buildings or infrastructure plans deliver a 'net gain' in biodiversity.

Introduced as part of the Environment Act, the requirements are designed to ensure new building projects in England are "nature positive" - achieving a net gain of 10 per cent in biodiversity - and are set to into force from November, with council planning authorities having now been backed to the tune of more than £16m to help prepare.

Following a consultation last year, the government confirmed plans to bring in the new Biodiversity Net Gain requirements via a phased approach between now and the end of 2025 in February, starting with local planning authorities before extending to major infrastructure projects.

However, where on-site habitat improvement are not possible developers are be able to pay for biodiversity improvements on other sites by purchasing biodiversity credits via a private market, or as a last resort from the government's own scheme.

The government yesterday also unveiled the statutory biodiversity credit scheme guide prices for its own last resort scheme, which range from £42,000 per credit for low and medium distinctiveness habitats such as grasslands and individual trees, up to £650,000 for peat and marl lakes, as well as bodies of water with high or low alkalinity.

Biodiversity Net Gain and mandating the creation of new habitat and green spaces when building new housing, commercial or infrastructure developments, are key components of the government's commitment to halt species decline by 2030.

The government said its Biodiversity Net Gain rules for new housing, commercial or infrastructure developments were key to achieving its broader goal to halt species decline by 2030, which green groups have repeatedly warned presents a major uphill challenge based on existing policy support.

But Nature Minister Trudy Harrison said the Biodiversity Net Gain would help to bring nature closer to where people live, creating greener and more beautiful communities.

"Today's funding and guidance is the next step towards delivering this important part of our Environment Act, which will come into force later this year," she said. "This will support green jobs across the country and unlock further investment in nature's recovery."

Rob Perrins, chief executive of property firm Berkeley Group, welcomed the additional funding announced today, and described the Biodiversity Net Gain rules as an important step forward for the industry.

"Putting this into practice on 54 sites has been a hugely positive experience for Berkeley Group and we know that the benefits far outweighed the challenges involved," he said.

"Today's announcement will provide greater certainty ahead of the go live date in November and we will continue to work in partnership with Defra, Natural England and our local authorities to make biodiversity net gain a success."

From today, relevant organisations are also being encouraged to apply for "responsible body status" allowing them to enter into voluntary conservation covenant agreements with landowners to conserve natural or heritage features, the government said.

