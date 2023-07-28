MPs urge government to use road building budget for network upgrades to support net zero

The government should use its multi-billion-pound road-building budget to upgrade infrastructure and fill potholes instead, and work on squeezing demand for driving, MPs on Parliament's Transport Committee have said.

A report by the Committee yesterday warns that transport now the UK's single biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, but that the government is relying too heavily on a rapid switch to zero emissions and electric vehicles in order to decarbonise, while failing to reduce demand for private car use in the first place.

The report describes this as a "risky" strategy, as "in all future scenarios modelled by the Department for Transport [DfT], traffic on the strategic road network is forecast to increase, and there is a great risk that uptake of cleaner vehicles will not be fast enough to mitigate that increase".

As a result, it said "the government's determination to accommodate demand for new roads through investment without also considering steps to manage that demand is a risky strategy".

The government's current budget for road building and upgrades through to 2025 stands at £27.4bn, with more than £14bn earmarked for road "enhancement" projects, and the remainder mostly set aside for building new roads.

But today's report urges the government to ensure future roads investment is focused on renewing older parts of the network, funded by cash previously earmarked for road expansion, in a move it said would both support the UK's climate targets as well as improvements for existing roads.

"Providing the level of day-to-day running and upkeep that meets the needs of strategic road network users will require revenue funding alongside capital investment in more costly renewal and repair projects," the report states.

"The government must, therefore, make sufficient provision for both revenue and capital maintenance funds. This funding could be gained by cancelling complex, costly enhancement projects."

The Climate Change Committee has previously made a similar recommendation that more focus should be placed on reducing demand for road users, both to limit growth in traffic and congestion, as well as delivering improvements for air quality and the climate.

Leo Murray co-director of climate charity Possible said there was "no way of meeting our climate commitments if the government pushes ahead with their destructive road building agenda".

"It's good to see the Transport Committee call for restraint on building more and more roads, especially when we are failing to maintain the network we already have," he said. "The committee is saying what transport experts have been repeating for decades - that you cannot build your way out of congestion. The billions of pounds earmarked for this environmental disaster would be much better spent helping people cut car use in cities by investing in active travel and public transport."

Responding to the Committee's report, the government said it remained "fully committed to maintaining and improving roads across the country".

"The Road Investment Strategy is transforming our road network and helping grow the economy," the DfT said in a statement. "We have allocated £24bn in funding for RIS2 to ensure we have a road network that is safe, reliable and well-maintained."

