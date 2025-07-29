Ribena-maker pledges almost £1m help breed climate-resilient blackcurrants

Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland commits £920,000 over next five years to James Hutton Institute's blackcurrant breeding programme
Ribena-maker Suntory Beverage & Food Great Britain and Ireland has pledged £920,000 funding over the next five years to support the James Hutton Institute's climate-resilient blackcurrant breeding programme,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis