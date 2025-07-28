United Utilities expands peatland restoration goal after hitting 2030 target early

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Peat bog restoration on Mardale Common in Cumbria | Credit Jim Holmes at Ashden
Image:

Peat bog restoration on Mardale Common in Cumbria | Credit Jim Holmes at Ashden

Water company to improve at least another 1,500 hectares of peatland in the next five years after restoring 3,000 hectares ahead of schedule

United Utilities has pledged to rejuvenate at least another 1,500 hectares of peatland over the next five years after delivering its 2030 target to restore more than 3,000 hectares across the north west...

