United Utilities expands peatland restoration goal after hitting 2030 target early

Water company to improve at least another 1,500 hectares of peatland in the next five years after restoring 3,000 hectares ahead of schedule
United Utilities has pledged to rejuvenate at least another 1,500 hectares of peatland over the next five years after delivering its 2030 target to restore more than 3,000 hectares across the north west...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis