Could AI provide the recipe for faster, less-destructive minerals mining?

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being touted as a useful way to find new sources for lithium, cobalt, copper and nickel more quickly and, theoretically, with less environmental degradation than previous methods
More, more, more metals mining is one of the biggest clean energy memes of 2023. It's easy to see why. The need for critical minerals powering the economic transition away from fossil fuels is exploding....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.