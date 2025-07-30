Study: More than half of UK councils use 'harmful' pesticides in public spaces

Councils reported using a total of 354 tonnes of pesticides in 2024, according to the Pesticide Action Network
More than half of UK councils continue to use pesticides for weedkilling in public spaces such as parks, playgrounds, and pavements, despite widespread environmental and health concerns over their use....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis