Smart tariff payouts, green hydrogen demands, and UK ETS expansion: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Energy company confirms its Agile Octopus tariff paid some customers £22 to use more energy over the weekend in response to renewables generation surge.

- by Amber Rolt

All the winners and highly commended entries from the inaugural UK Green Business Awards last week.

- by BusinessGreen staff

Newly formed body urges government to secure a strategic advantage for the UK in pioneering green hydrogen technologies.

- by Amber Rolt

Carbon trading scheme set to be expanded to domestic maritime transport and waste sectors in second half of 2020s, government confirms.

- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)

EXCLUSIVE: 44 major energy and investment figures call for rapid action from government given 'magnitude of the task' they face in delivering a net zero grid.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

