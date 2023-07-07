Smart tariff payouts, green hydrogen demands, and UK ETS expansion: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Octopus Energy smart tariff delivers record weekend pay-out
Energy company confirms its Agile Octopus tariff paid some customers £22 to use more energy over the weekend in response to renewables generation surge.
- by Amber Rolt
UK Green Business Awards: And the winner is...
All the winners and highly commended entries from the inaugural UK Green Business Awards last week.
- by BusinessGreen staff
Green Hydrogen Alliance: Businesses join forces to accelerate rollout of green hydrogen infrastructure
Newly formed body urges government to secure a strategic advantage for the UK in pioneering green hydrogen technologies.
- by Amber Rolt
UK tightens carbon budgets for Emissions Trading Scheme from 2024
Carbon trading scheme set to be expanded to domestic maritime transport and waste sectors in second half of 2020s, government confirms.
- Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
Industry urges government to 'move quickly' to give Ofgem net zero duty
EXCLUSIVE: 44 major energy and investment figures call for rapid action from government given 'magnitude of the task' they face in delivering a net zero grid.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
