Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability
Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings
Hydrogen injected into gas grid as part of 'groundbreaking' UK trial
Green energy pilot at Keele University marks first time zero carbon hydrogen has been injected into UK gas grid
PowerHouse Energy snaps up Waste2Tricity
Firm says the acquisition could pave the way to 'mass market, low-cost hydrogen created from waste plastic'
HyFlyer zero emission aviation project lines up mobile hydrogen fuelling support
Mobile refuelling truck will be used to power test flights of hydrogen plane
'New normal': Energy giants step up pursuit of cleaner fuels
ScottishPower branches out into solar, Orsted to dip its toes into hydrogen, Iberdrola ditches coal
Are UK hydrogen trains moving out of the siding?
Arup appointed to assess feasibility of hydrogen train projects for the UK rail network
Roadmap charts course to create world's first net-zero industrial cluster in the Humber
Development of Carbon Capture and Storage technology alongside a hydrogen production facility could enable the region to spearhead the decarbonisation of UK industry, report says
Net zero: Energy networks plot path to zero carbon gas grid by 2050
Energy Networks Association report urges switch to hydrogen boilers, investment in carbon capture and storage development, and major energy efficiency programme
Government reveals plans for 'green number plates'
Government unveils plans for coloured number plates to make it easier to spot zero emission cars and help drivers access benefits such as free parking
Hydrogen: Hype, hope or horror?
The ADE's Tim Rotheray sounds a note of caution on the rush to embrace hydrogen for home heating
All aboard: Inside Hitachi's vision for a zero carbon battery-powered UK rail network
Koji Agatsuma, engineering director at Hitachi Rail Europe, argues battery trains could offer the UK a flexible, no-regrets transition to a net zero rail network
Hydrogen economy: Chemicals giant Linde snaps up stake in ITM Power
Linde now owns 20 per cent of ITM Power as two firms enter a joint venture to deliver green hydrogen to industrial sites
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Zero-emission aircraft tests set for take off in Orkney
Hydrogen fuel cell powertrain technology has the potential to cut emissions for transport to remote islands, say technology developers
Net zero: Oil and gas industry feels the climate heat
Oil and Money conference renames itself the Energy Intelligence Forum after New York Times drops sponsorship, while the UK's Oil and Gas Technology Centre announces Net Zero Solution Centre
From green gin to sustainable steel, government fires up £140m hydrogen push
New support for hydrogen demonstration projects comes as part of £390m funding programme for tackling industrial emissions
Is hydrogen the next step for steelmaking?
Finding a clean way to make virgin steel will be essential for the UK to meet its 2050 net zero emissions goal, says Make UK's Frank Aaskov
Global briefing: Museum of fossil fuels opens in Sweden
All the green business news from around the world this week
Industrial giant Thyssenkrupp sets 2C Science-Based Target
German industrial engineering and steel making conglomerate has promised to cut direct emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, as it aims for net zero by 2050
How Anheuser-Busch plans to sustainably ship cold beer around the US
The leader of the beverage maker's fleet decarbonization initiatives, Ingrid De Ryck, says the US transportation industry is ready for a "breakthrough and innovative solution"
SDG9: How Air Liquide is harnessing hydrogen to help fuel an industrial revolution
French firm is banking big on hydrogen's potential to transform energy, transport, industry - and its own business - in pursuit of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Peel Environmental inks £130m deal to develop 11 waste plastic to hydrogen plants
Partnership with Waste2Tricity and PowerHouse Energy could pave the way for a new source of hydrogen made using unrecyclable plastics
Hype and hope for hydrogen
It has long been touted as a key pillar of the low carbon economy, but is the hydrogen sector finally starting to live up to its promise?
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors