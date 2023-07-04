Green Hydrogen Alliance: Businesses join forces to accelerate rollout of green hydrogen infrastructure

Companies from across the fledgling green hydrogen industry have joined forces to today launch the Green Hydrogen Alliance (GHA), a new independent trade body which aims to secure the UK's position as a global leader in the development and deployment of hydrogen produced using renewable power.

The GHA has been formed by businesses from across the entire hydrogen supply chain, including Airbus, Air Products, Associated British Ports, Tata Steel, and World Kinect, as well as an advisory board including Cranfield University and the Thames Estuary Growth Board.

The GHA said its purpose is to highlight the "huge potential opportunities" that exist through the use of green hydrogen by some of the UK's leading industries, including aviation, road haulage, heavy industry, and the power generation sector. It said it will also explore and promote ways to accelerate the commercial viability of green hydrogen technologies.

The new body welcomed the government's "ambitious" target for 5GW of electrolytic or green hydrogen production capacity by 2030, but warned "we must move further and faster on policy if we are to unlock the benefits green hydrogen will bring".

The government has provided direct funding to a number of green hydrogen pilot projects and is also working on plans for new 'business models', which would provide producers of low carbon hydrogen with long term contracts that developers argue will be needed for the nascent industry to scale up. However, Ministers are yet to finalise the policy framework for the sector, fuelling fears that hydrogen developers could migrate to the US and EU to take advantage of subsidies that are already available in both markets.

The picture is further complicated by an increasingly intense debate over how hydrogen will be utilised in the net zero transition and whether green hydrogen produced from water using electrolysis and renewable power or blue hydrogen made from fossil gas in conjunction with carbon capture and storage technologies will dominate the market.

Advocates of each approach maintain that their preferred technology is likely to prove more cost-effective and scalable in the medium to long term. However, critics of blue hydrogen argue it is being used by the fossil gas industry to lock in continued demand and justify investment in continued fossil fuel extraction.

The GHA warned the UK government needs to move quickly to develop a policy framework that can enable investment in new green hydrogen production capacity or risk the UK falling behind overseas competitors such as Germany and the Netherlands, which have recently set out strategies "to drive a more rapid development towards their own green hydrogen technologies".

The new trade body will also seek to highlight the crucial role green hydrogen can play in the net zero transition by helping to decarbonise heavy industry and transport and provide energy storage and grid balancing services through a combination of hydrogen production plants and hydrogen-fuelled power plants.

The group cited the findings of a recent report exploring the future viability of zero-emissions flight, which suggested that the entire UK regional aviation fleet could effectively be replaced with safe, certified, and zero-emission carbon aircraft by 2040, provided sufficient aircraft production capacity exists alongside sufficient green fuel production capacity and infrastructure.

As well as looking in-depth at the commercial viability of green hydrogen across a number of UK sectors, the GHA said it will analyse the economic impact the development of a green hydrogen industry could have on specific areas of the country.

In addition, the group said would undertake a new analysis assessing where the barriers are to the UK becoming a "genuine global leader" in a technology that could help meet carbon reduction targets, increase energy security, and create thousands of new renewable energy jobs across the country.

The new alliance stressed that it is apolitical, and indicated that it would work with both the government and all political parties, as well as civil servants and industry groups "to help them better understand the opportunities of a burgeoning green hydrogen industry".

"Green hydrogen could provide a secure supply of green energy while also helping the UK in its efforts to decarbonise," a spokesperson for GHA said. "We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure the country can fulfil its potential in this exciting developing technology."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.