Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy snaps up ENGIE UK's domestic supply business
Octopus takes on 70,000 more domestic customers, as green energy supplier continues acquisition push
London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households
Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050
Ohme reveals how EV drivers are being paid to charge their cars
Blustery weather saw electric vehicle owners paid up to £5 to charge their cars to use excess wind electricity
'Subsidy free': Joint venture aims to help community energy projects access power purchase deals
Partnership between Midcounties Co-operative and Octopus Energy has secured five PPAs and is aiming to make it easier for community projects in the UK to sell their power
Meet the Green Radicals: New report reveals secrets of some of UK's most radical business leaders
Full report features interviews with XR activist Farhana Yamin, Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley, and radical business leaders from Lush, Loop, Good Energy, and many others
Government finalises Smart Export Guarantee in boost for small-scale renewables
New SEG will guarantee payments for homes and businesses generating their own renewable power and exporting to the grid
Octopus and Engenie team up to accelerate EV fast charge roll-out
Engenie is partnering with Octopus Energy to source renewable power in support of its plans to install 400 rapid charge points at 200 Marston restaurants by December 2020
Energy firms spy new business opportunity from FiT closures
Closure of Feed-in Tariff sparks new offers from Octopus and E.ON rewarding solar generators
Octopus Energy launches green tariff for EV fleet operators
Service enables transport firms to charge their EVs at the cheapest time of day using 100 per cent renewable electricity
Octopus Energy sends customers on heat loss hunt
Challenger energy supplier is loaning customers thermal imaging equipment to help uncover causes of energy inefficiency
Octopus Energy unveils automated real-time home energy pricing package
Plans to link smart home energy appliances with its time-of-use tariff aimed at further boosting flexibility, cutting energy use and slashing emissions
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Pitch perfect: Arsenal FC and Octopus Energy help plant 2,500 trees
Gunners' players Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, and Aaron Ramsey team up with club's renewable energy partner Octopus Energy to launch new training ground wood
Octopus Energy to shift 22,000 customers to renewable power following Affect Energy acquisition
Renewable energy specialist continues expansion push after snapping up rival supplier for undisclosed seven figure sum
Octopus: Heatwave powers record solar output
Renewables investor's UK solar arrays generated 155GWh of energy over the past month, enough to power 50,000 homes for a year
Octopus Energy tariff offers to pay customers to use green electricity
Energy supplier says plan to pay customers to use electricity when supply is abundant and demand low is a world first
Arsenal kicks off clean energy era with Octopus Energy deal
Football club inks deal to power Emirates Stadium in North London with 100 per cent renewables
Octopus confirms £300m close for UK renewable energy fund
Fund manager says new Renewable Energy Income Partnership reflects institutional investors continuing appetite for renewable energy assets