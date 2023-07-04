Octopus Energy smart tariff delivers record weekend pay-out

Octopus Energy has announced its Agile Octopus smart tariff delivered a new record this weekend, as it paid customers up to 20p for every kWh of power they used.

The Agile tariff is currently the only smart tariff in the UK to pass 'negative' prices on to customers, effectively incentivising them to use power during powers when excess renewable power is available to the grid. Branded as 'Price Plunge' events, the approach helps to curb both emissions and system costs as consumers maximise their use of renewable power and grid operators minimise the need to pay wind farms to curtail generation.

According to Drax Electric Insights, wind and solar generated more than 60 per cent of the UK's energy over the past weekend, prompting Octopus to trigger its highest paying and longest running 'Price Plunge' event since it launched the tariff in 2019.

Octopus said that as a result of the surge in renewable power over the weekend, for eight hours between 8am and 4pm customers were paid to use electricity. Updates were sent to customers informing them they could make money by doing the washing, mowing the lawn, or turning on the dishwasher.

According to the energy company, some customers earned as much as £22 from turning up their energy use, while the top five per cent of users earned an average of £5 during the eight hour window.

Excited Agile customers took to Twitter to celebrate the 'Price Plunge' event. One customer called it the "best day ever" for Agile customers, adding that they expected more events like this in future as more renewable capacity is brought online.

Smart or time of use tariffs are increasingly popular across the energy industry, allowing customers to take advantage of lower prices or even access incentive payments if they use power during off peak periods when there is less pressure on the grid.

The Agile Octopus tariff has extended this approach to incorporate so-called negative pricing periods when energy companies are incentivised to use excess power. Such periods are expected to become increasingly common, especially during summer weekends when high levels of solar and wind generation combine with lower seasonal power demand.

The news comes just days after British Gas similarly announced a new 'Summer Sundays' offer as part of its PeakSave tariff, which aims to provide customers discounts on their energy bills if they minimise power use during periods of peak demand.

The latest offer will see customers signed up to the scheme given 50 per cent off all electricity used between 11am and 4pm every Sunday from 25th June to 24th September. The company said the move should result in customer savings totalling around £5m.

