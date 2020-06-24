Ofgem
Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero
The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov
Birth of a new green industry? Energy and car sectors converge for smart EV future
Drawn up by 350 industry stakeholders, the EV Energy Taskforce has unveiled is long-awaited proposals for rolling out a consumer-friendly charging network
Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe
BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation
'Damaging': Renewables sector slams proposed Ofgem energy network reforms
Plans to reduce embedded benefit payments for small power generators risks undermining rollout of clean, cheap and flexible energy grid, warn critics
How can we fast track clean tech innovation on our inefficient electricity grid?
Better regulation and data are needed to modernise the energy grid for the net zero transition, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
Regulation, batteries, and overcoming 'short termism': Energy industry sketches out net zero vision
With the long-awaited Energy Whitepaper locked in a holding pattern, two major reports have this called on Ministers to better align energy policy with its net zero goal
Energy firms risk customer confusion over 'green' tariffs
Which? argues energy firms selling renewable electricity tariffs based on credits could be 'greenwashing' customers
'Extremely rare and unexpected': Lightning strike triggered blackout, says National Grid
Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts following release of initial report from National Grid revealing lightning strike played key role in sparking blackout
Solarplicity energy supply business collapses amid Ofgem row
Clean electricity specialist was reprimanded earlier this year by Ofgem for unpaid renewable energy subsidies and poor customer service
Rush hour blackout sparks questions over UK energy system stability
Sudden shutdown of a gas plant and offshore wind plant has fired up an inevitable - and at times ill-informed - debate over how best to bolster grid security as the network decarbonises
'Action across all areas': Government releases flurry of new plans for nuclear, smart grids, and CCS
With the imminent Energy White Paper apparently on hold for the new Prime Minister, the government has instead released a wave of clean energy policy consultations
Net Zero: Are UK institutions fit for decarbonising purpose?
Overseas aid, local planning, and energy regulator Ofgem are just three of the areas where experts fear much needed net zero mandates are urgently required
Report: Subsidy-free renewables could be delayed by five years under Ofgem plans
Ofgem's Targeted Charging Review will favour gas power over new renewables, according to new research from Aurora
Clean energy supplier Solarplicity slapped with three-month new customer ban
Ofgem takes action against firm over 'poor switching process and customer service', but Solarplicity says it has made 'vast improvements' to its services
Clean cut: Pure Planet drops prices for green energy customers
BP-backed renewables supplier claims clean energy can be offered cheaper than fossil fuels after cutting its prices by £12 per year
Ofgem's Targeted Charging Review shows a disregard for the government's energy policy
RenewableUK's Nathan Bennett warns that proposed reforms from Ofgem run counter to the government's clean growth and decarbonisation goals - and renewables projects could suffer as a result
Going local: Do we need a 'devolution revolution' to speed the EV rollout?
New report suggests cities and energy network providers should have more power to direct smart energy infrastructure investment in local areas
'Smarter, fairer, cleaner': Ofgem moves to trim capital cost of smart grid rollout, sparking industry concerns
Tweak to Ofgem rules promises to save consumers £45 a year, but industry fears sharp reduction in capital costs could jeopardise smart grid deployment
Ofgem price control decision confirms grid innovation support package
Energy watchdog sets out decisions on RIIO-2 price control framework and green lights National Grid to connect Hinkley Point C to transmission grid
Ofgem proposes grid incentives to boost flexible electric vehicle charging and renewable power
UK energy regulator sets out reforms designed to boost EV uptake and save bill payers money amid 'radical transformation' of the energy grid
Incentivise grid flexibility to drive deep decarbonisation, UK energy firms urge
Open letter to Claire Perry calls for incentives to unlock flexibility services and drive better utilisation of the power grid
EDF Energy fined £350,000 for missing smart meter target
Energy supplier was three weeks late in meeting its 2017 smart meter installation target
£10m boost for pioneering hydrogen heating project
Ofgem awards cash to H21 project, which aims to convert Leeds heating network to 100 per cent hydrogen
Network charging: All change!
Network reform may be a headache, but we must face it head on if our industries are to remain competitive, argues EEF's Dipali Raniga