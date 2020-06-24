ETS
COP25: Why businesses should care about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement
It is arguably the final big piece of the Paris Agreement puzzle, but Article 6 remains hugely contentious and could have a huge impact on both businesses and climate action
CCC: 'Carbon pricing alone will not provide sufficient decarbonisation'
Climate change advisors tell government that a suite of net zero policies is needed after UK exits the EU's emissions trading system
Reports: British Steel to secure £100m government loan to help meet carbon credit bill
Sky News reveals government is poised to announce loan package, as company prepares for EU emissions trading scheme bill
British Steel seeking £100m government loan to pay EU carbon emissions bill
Firm hit by EU's decision to suspend UK companies from accessing CO2 credits under emissions trading system until Brexit deal is ratified
How Pernod Ricard's internal CO2 price is driving its new sustainability strategy
The multinational drinks giant introduced internal carbon pricing across its business in 2017, and the move is now helping to drive its push towards new 2030 green goals
Renewables surge, coal declines: The inside track on Europe's clean energy transition
Renewables deliver a third of EU power, emissions keep falling, but lignite clings on - all the key takeaways from Sandbag and Agora Energiewende's latest annual assessment
Christmas news roundup: The key stories you may have missed
BusinessGreen rounds up all the key green economy stories from over the festive period
Budget: Keep strong CO2 price or risk coal revival, research warns
As Chancellor Philip Hammond readies Budget, Aurora Energy Research analysis reveals potential for adding 10GW of renewables by 2040 if carbon price increases
Are UK coal emissions on the rise? Experts lament 'unacceptable' carbon price gap
New analysis from Drax suggests rally in UK coal is underway, as OECD report warns global carbon prices remain far too low for combating climate change
EU and California to step up carbon market cooperation
Officials agree to strengthen collaboration in bid to more closely aligning regions' carbon markets
Explained: How the summer heatwave is helping drive up EU carbon prices
Higher energy demand coupled with plant shut downs, low wind and hydro production has helped rally EU ETS prices to a seven-year high
Report: Carbon pricing now covers up to a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions
French think tank I4CE publishes Global Carbon Account 2018, confirming that adoption of carbon pricing policies is accelerating
EU carbon market reforms for 2020 onwards formally approved
EU carbon market reforms clear final hurdle after European Council gives is backing to post-2020 emissions trading system
UK energy industry: Alignment with EU on energy trade and climate policy is crucial
Energy UK trade group urges continued membership of EU ETS and the internal energy market, in order to deliver Irish cross-border energy trade and close cooperation on climate policy
'Monumental': China launches national emissions trading system
Carbon market will initially cover China's energy sector before expanding over the coming years, but it is still not yet know when trading will actually begin
Is carbon pricing more important than renewables subsidies?
With renewables costs coming down, carbon pricing represents most cost-effective means of decarbonising EU power sector, according to LSE researchers
'Climate change policy in name only': EU lawmakers reach agreement on post-2020 ETS reform
Revision to Emissions Trading System will put EU on track to meeting "significant part" of 2030 climate targets, but campaign groups warn reform package is too weak
Trucost launches corporate carbon pricing risk assessment tool
Green data specialist launches new tool aimed at helping firms assess risk to their businesses from evolving carbon pricing landscape
California votes to beef up and extend cap-and-trade scheme
State lawmakers pass legislative package to extend carbon trading scheme to 2030 and take action on local air quality
'America's Pledge' promises US action on climate despite Trump
Michael Bloomberg launches 'America's Pledge' on climate change as California Governor Jerry Brown sets out plan to strengthen California's carbon trading rules and cut air pollution
Should the UK seek interim Brexit deal to stay in energy market?
Chatham House report urges UK to stay in EU energy market and emissions trading scheme post-Brexit, but will the next government listen to industry fears?
CCC: Wales' carbon plans should include international shipping and aviation
UK's Climate Change Committee publishes recommendations for how Wales should account for emissions and set carbon budgets
Study: EU must shut down all coal plants by 2030 to hit climate targets
Europe will overshoot emissions targets without drastic action to halt use of coal power within the next 15 years, study suggests
Unpacked: French Presidential favourite Francois Fillon's green policies
€30 carbon floor price, a hike in landfill tax and the scaling up of nuclear energy - Fillon's environmental policy agenda promises robust support for the green economy