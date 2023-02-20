UK Green Business Awards: Last few days to enter

There are just a few days left to enter the inaugural UK Green Business Awards and help showcase the many trailblazing businesses, teams, and individuals that are working to deliver a greener, healthier, and more prosperous Britain for all.

Businesses, projects, public sector bodies, NGOs, and individuals that want to be in the running to win at the new awards have until Friday 24th February at 5pm to submit their entries.

The glittering UK Green Business Awards ceremony and gala dinner will then take place at the Leonardo Royal London Hotel in St Paul's on the evening of Thursday 29th June, bringing together business leaders, sustainability executives, investors, campaigners, and politicians from right across the green economy.

The UK Green Business Awards free to enter and are now open for entries across more than 20 categories, each of which seeks to showcase a crucial component of the UK's green economy and the advancing net zero transition. From the circular economy and green heat to behaviour change campaigns and renewables project, from early-stage investors and SMEs to corporate leaders and inspiring communicators, the UK Green Business Awards are inviting entries from all corners of the UK and all parts of the green economy.

BusinessGreen has also launched an exclusive 10 point guide for how to develop a compelling entry to put before our prestigious panel of expert judges.

"As with the wider BusinessGreen mission, the aim of the all-new UK Green Business Awards is to connect, inform, and inspire businesses right across the economy so as to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, greener, net zero emission economy," said BusinessGreen founding editor and editor-in-chief James Murray. "We're looking to promote the many businesses and organisations that are pioneering new technologies and ways of working so that others can learn from their inspirational example. But to do that we need to hear from you and there's only a few days left to enter, so please take a look at the categories and join us at the inaugural UK Green Business Awards."

All the information on how to enter the awards or partner with the event to promote the best of the UK's green economy is available on the new UK Green Business Awards website.