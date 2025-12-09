UK and Ukraine expand InnovateUkraine green energy programme

Winning projects in £17m programme will aim to deliver low-carbon solutions that can enhance Ukrainian energy resilience and security
The UK and Ukraine have launched the second round of the InnovateUkraine programme, which aims to support a further 14 green energy innovation projects with £17m of UK government funding. The British...
