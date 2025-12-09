UK and Ukraine expand InnovateUkraine green energy programme

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Winning projects in £17m programme will aim to deliver low-carbon solutions that can enhance Ukrainian energy resilience and security

The UK and Ukraine have launched the second round of the InnovateUkraine programme, which aims to support a further 14 green energy innovation projects with £17m of UK government funding. The British...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government advances plans to revamp UK rail and bus services

Tesco launches new nature partnerships to boost biodiversity in its supply chain

More on Marketing

UK and Ukraine expand InnovateUkraine green energy programme
Marketing

UK and Ukraine expand InnovateUkraine green energy programme

Winning projects in £17m programme will aim to deliver low-carbon solutions that can enhance Ukrainian energy resilience and security

Amber Rolt
clock 09 December 2025 • 2 min read
Speak to your customers about the climate and nature issues they care about
Marketing

Speak to your customers about the climate and nature issues they care about

Businesses first need to understand the views of their customers and staff on climate and nature before launching new green initiatives, policies or campaigns, writes Emma Peet from Climate Outreach

Emma Peet, Climate Outreach
clock 04 December 2025 • 3 min read
ASA raps Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste over 'misleading' sustainability claims
Marketing

ASA raps Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste over 'misleading' sustainability claims

Watchdog rules 'sustainable’ clothing adverts lacked sufficient information to qualify green claims and must not appear again

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2025 • 5 min read